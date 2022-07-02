Rakul Preet enjoys golf session with Kapil Dev, Sadhguru in US

On the other hand, Kapil wore a black t-shirt and khaki pants. He opted for white sneakers. The trio were seen wearing sunglasses and a cap. Sharing the video, she wrote, "What better than kickstarting ATA convention at Washington DC with @sadhguru @therealkapildev."

Rakul is quite active on social media, where she has a sizable fan base. Her fans can't get enough of the Bollywood diva, who is frequently seen sharing images and videos of herself and her loved ones on social media. A few hours ago, she also posted some videos on her Insta stories. In the first video, she captioned, "When ur first shot is a HIT."

In the other post, she wrote, "Phew and the pressure playing with the best."

Meanwhile, on the acting front, the actor was recently seen in the film 'Runway 34,' which also starred Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan. She will be next seen in 'Doctor G' film opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Helmed by Anubhuti, the 'Doctor G' cast includes Rakul as Dr Fatima Duggal and Shefali Shah as Dr Nandini Bhatia in prominent roles.

Makers started shooting for the film on July 14, 2021, in Bhopal, this marks the first-ever collaboration of the 'Vicky Donor' actor with Rakul Preet. 'Doctor G' is a social-comedy film which will also deliver a special message to the audience. Earlier, the makers unveiled the first look of the star cast, the film was slated to release on June 17, 2022, but due to some reasons it was rescheduled, and the final release date of the film is still awaited.