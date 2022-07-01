Why Hansika’s Maha will finally release sans original team on July 22

CHENNAI: Actress Hansika’s 50th film Maha has been in the cans for quite some time now. Initially the film was announced to release last year. Later, the film was pushed to April this year, and then in June. There have been several reports that the film will now release on July 22. The latest is that the film has been acquired by a new production company On Sky Entertainment.

A source from tinseltown told DT Next, “The original producer of the film Etcetera Entertainment has handed over the film to On Sky Entertainment, who has assured that the film will be out on the said date. Director Jameel to opted out from the film last year after the post-production was reportedly carried out without him. This means that the original team is not associated with the project and there will be no legal hurdles for the film’s release.” The film, which has music by Ghibran, has cinematography by J Laxman and editing by John Abraham. Maha will also see Hansika and Simbu sharing screen space after Vaalu in 2015. Hansika currently has a film produced by Vijay Chander, a web series titled MY3 and Rowdy Baby in various stages of production.