It's been 20 years since Prabhas faced the camera for the first time

HYDERABAD: Prabhas, also known as Prabhas Raju Uppalapati, is currently one of the most popular stars in the nation as June 28, 2022, marks 20 years of Prabhas in the movie industry.

Prabhas is known as the "Darling" of Telugu cinema because of his acting talent and humble demeanour.

Prabhas' debut film 'Eeswar' was formally released on June 28, 2002. Krishnama Raju, his uncle and the "Rebel Star" of Telugu cinema, introduced Prabhas at a formal muhurat occasion.

'Eeswar' was directed by Jayanth Paranji, starring actress Sridevi as the female lead opposite Prabhas. The 'Radhe Shyam' actor, sure made a huge impact with his very first movie and managed to grab many more blockbusters soon after his debut. Prabhas went on to star in such films as 'Baahubali,' 'Chatrapati,' 'Mirchi,' and others.

'Darling' actor Prabhas' colourful journey is celebrated by his admirers 20 years after the actor first appeared in front of the camera.

Prabhas will be next seen in Om Raut's 'Adi Purush' and Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar' while he has upcoming many projects in his portfolio.

In the comedy directed by Maruthi, Prabhas will portray a cool character. He also has the movie 'Spirit', which will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who earlier made the movie 'Arjun Reddy'.