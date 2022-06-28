Hansika-starrer 'Maha' to hit screens on July 22

The first is that the film is Hansika's 50th film and the next is that actor Silambarasan has played a role in the film.

'Maha' is produced by Malik Streams Corporation, a production and distribution company that is based in Malaysia.

The film, which has music by Ghibran, has cinematography by J Laxman and editing by John Abraham.

Along with UR Jameel, the film has been co-directed by Anju Vijai and is touted to be a gripping thriller.