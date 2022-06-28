Film on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's life in making, to release in 2023

MUMBAI: A film on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will soon be on the silver screen. Filmmaker Sandeep Singh and producer Vinod Bhanushali have joined hands to come up with this special project titled 'Main RahoonYa Na Rahoon, Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye- Atal'.

The title of the film is based on Vajpayee's famous line 'Main RahoonYa Na Rahoon, Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye.' The film will be an adaptation of Penguin Random House India's book "The Untold Vajpayee: politician and paradox" by author Ullekh NP.

Helmed by producer-filmmaker Sandeep Singh, the film will go on floors in 2023. Also, 'Main RahoonYa Na Rahoon, Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye - Atal' movie will hit the theatres next year on the occasion of Christmas, which marks the 99th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Announcing the title of the movie, director Sandeep Singh took to his Instagram and penned down a long note and shared the motion poster of the movie.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfV_j_uJRa5/ He wrote, "Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji was one of the greatest leaders of Indian history who won hearts of enemies with his words, who lead the nation affirmatively and created the blue print of progressive India. Being a filmmaker, I feel that cinema is the best medium to communicate such untold stories, that will unveil not only his political ideologies, but his humane and poetic aspects, that made him the most loved leader of opposition as well as India's most progressive Prime Minister."

'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon', Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye - Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee.' Presenting #ATAL, a film on the life story of India's most exemplary leader, renowned poet, and a visionary. Sandeep added." 'Atal' is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, and is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, Kamlesh Bhanushali and Vishal Gurnani, and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta, Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government from 1998-2004, was the first-ever leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to have become the nation's Prime Minister. He served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004.One of the prominent leaders of the country and founder members of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness. He was 93.The late leader was conferred Bharat Ratna in 2015. He had also been awarded Pt Govind Ballabh Pant Award for Best Parliamentarian in 1994.