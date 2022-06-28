Aamir Khan meets 'RRR' star Ram Charan and wife at their Hyd home

Rhyme, Ram Charan and Upasana's favourite pet dog, appears to be the focus of attention as Upasana also mentions him in her piece.

As she uploaded a photo from their celebration with Aamir Khan and another photo with Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh Daggubati, Upasana added a caption, "Our darling Rhymeeee is getting too much love. we thoroughly enjoyed both evenings".

The photographs of Ram Charan and his wife Upasana partying together have gone viral on the net, giving the impression that they are having a fantastic time entertaining the celebrities.

On the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in Shankar Shanmugham's next movie.