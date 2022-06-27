Cobra’s TN theatrical rights bagged by Red Giant Movies

CHENNAI: The much-awaited Chiyaan Vikram's action-thriller 'Cobra', which is all set to release worldwide on August 11, 2022, has got bigger now as the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights for the film is now bagged by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies.
Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies has recently presented a lot of star vehicle films from Suriya's Etharkkum Thynindhavan, Prabha's Radhe Shyam, Vijay's Beast, Vijay Sethupathi's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Sivakarthikeyan's Don to this year's top-grossing Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram and the upcoming Madhavan's ambitious film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'.
The production house on Monday took to their official Twitter and made the announcement, "Thrilled to announce that #RedGiantMovies have acquired the Tamil Nadu Theatrical Distribution rights for #ChiyaanVikram’s #Cobra 🎉" (sic).
Cobra, directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu of Demonte Colony and Imaikkaa Nodigal fame stars Vikram, 'KGF fame' Srinidhi Shetty, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, Roshan Matthew, KS Ravikumar, Miya George, Mrinalini Ravi, and Anandaraj. It is reported that Chiyaan Vikram has played around 20 different characters in the film and the trailer revealed us that he is a mathematical genius.
Produced by SS Lalit Kumar under the production banner 7 Screen Studio, the film has music composed by legendary AR Rahman while Harish Kannan is the cinematographer and Bhuvan Srinivasan is the editor.
Both the AR Rahman's songs from the film's album -- 'Thumbi Thullal' and 'Adheeraa' have become chartbusters and are loved by the fans.