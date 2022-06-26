Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s top 5 performances on his birthday

Arjun portrayed the role of a laidback Punjabi guy, who in an effort to fulfil his ailing grandmother’s last wish goes all the way to Pakistan, to bring her old home to India which she had to leave during the partition. The emotional-drama film was premiered directly on Netflix in 2021 and gathered a positive response from the audience. Directed by Kaashvie Nair, the film also starred Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, the ‘Finding Fanny’ actor will be next seen in ‘Ek Villain Returns’ along with John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is a sequel of the 2014 film ‘Ek Villain’ which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The film is slated to release on July 29, 2022.

Along with this, the actor, also have ‘The Ladykiller’ with Bhumi Pednekar and ‘Kuttey’ directed by Aasman Bhardwaj in his kitty.