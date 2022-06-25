Would be glad if more people help UPSC aspirants: Jai

CHENNAI: Actor Jai has lent a helping hand to a young junior artiste, who is preparing for the UPSC exams. We heard that actress Manisha Priyadarshini, who is best known for playing the supporting role of actor Vemal’s younger sister in the superhit film Kalavani, is a civil service aspirant who is preparing hard for the UPSC exams. Manisha, who is acting in both television and in films, has also been consistently excelling in her studies and is simultaneously pursuing her college education. Sources say she is presently doing her final year LLB course.

When DT Next contacted actor Jai, he said, “This happened in March-April this year. I didn’t want anyone to know about this. I was told about Manisha and she found it difficult to afford Rs 45,000 to prepare for her UPSC exams. I was really careful about the news not going out. Somehow, it happened that people came to know about it while I was promoting my film Pattampoochi. This is purely not for promotional purposes. I would only be happy if others come out and help such aspirants in future.”

Manisha’s mom has high hopes on her and nurtures the dream that someday her daughter will turn an IAS officer. The young actress, looking to fulfill her mother’s dream, has begun preparations for the UPSC. However, she did not have funds to purchase books for preparing for the highly competitive exam and so approached actor Jai for help. The actor has not only helped by purchasing all the books she wanted for her but has also promised her all help in future as well.

On the workfront Jai’s Pattampoochi released on Friday, He also has Coffee with Kaadhal in which he plays the lead along with Jiiva and Srikanth.