Response to Suzhal-The Vortex is overwhelming: Pushkar-Gayathri

CHENNAI: Prime Video’s Suzhal- The Vortex is loved by the audiences for its fascinating, thrilling, and nail-biting storyline. Apart from the netizens, Bollywood celebrities are also lauding the Tamil crime thriller web series created by Pushkar and Gayathri, and called it one of the most gripping shows in the streaming space.

While Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, SS Rajamouli, and Vicky Kaushal among many others are all praise for the series, Pushkar and Gayathri couldn’t be any more grateful for the love and support they have received from the Indian film fraternity.

“The response has been overwhelming. Our industry friends and well-wishers who have taken the time out to watch, initially itself, we didn’t expect that. It is over six hours long, with eight episodes. But they all took the time to watch it and some binge watched it too. And, then sent messages about it, this was completely unexpected. We didn’t expect all this response to start happening within a day or two of the show’s release. And also we are extremely thankful for the support from our industry colleagues, ”the filmmaker duo said in a statement.

Directed by Bramma G and Anucharan Murugaiyan, the series stars Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh and Sriya Reddy in lead roles.*