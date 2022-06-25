Marvel Studios to return to San Diego Comic-Con

WASHINGTON: Marvel Studios is all set to make a comeback at San Diego Comic-Con.

During a virtual press conference on Friday for the company’s upcoming feature film “Thor: Love and Thunder,” studio president Kevin Feige confirmed that the studio will have a presence at the pop culture expo, set to take place in July, Variety reported.

“We’ll be at Comic-Con next month, which we’re excited about. First time since we were on stage there three years ago talking about this movie and many others. And now, I think, almost, not everything but almost everything we discussed three years ago, that was released, so we are excited to go and talk about the future,” Feige said at the event.

DCC cancelled its in-person conventions in July 2020 and July 2021 due to the COVID pandemic. Although a pared-down Comic-Con did take place at the San Diego Convention Center over Thanksgiving weekend in 2021, Marvel did not hold any panels during the event, nor did it participate in the virtual Comic-Con@Home events that replaced the July 2020 and 2021 conventions.

The Marvel projects could be teased during the convention include this November’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” next year’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “The Marvels,” and undated projects such as “Blade” starring Mahershala Ali. Disney+ series that may receive focus include this August’s “I Am Groot” and “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” as well as “Echo,” “Secret Invasion,” “Ironheart,” “Armor Wars” and “Agatha: House of Harkness.” San Diego Comic-Con will take place from July 20 to July 24. Meanwhile, the MCU’s next film, Thor: Love and Thunder is all set to premiere in theatres on July 8.