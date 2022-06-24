Teaser of psychological thriller 'The Gone Game 2' out now

MUMBAI: The teaser of the second season of psychological thriller 'The Gone Game' starring Sanjay Kapoor is out now.

Shot in the lockdown, the first season of the series directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat explored the paranoia of the pandemic and the fear of facing an unknown virus.

The sequel is all about the post-pandemic world in which secrets of lockdown are revealed. This season will revolve around a shocking murder, a family of suspects and a CBI investigator.

The pandemic thriller series will see Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Dibyendu Bhattacharya reprising their roles and Harleen Sethi joining the cast. Directed by Abhishek Sengupta, the show is produced by Bodhitree Multimedia.

'The Gone Game 2' will stream soon on Voot Select.