It was a working birthday for Vijay; Thaman posts pic

Thaman with Vijay and Vamshi PaidipallyTwitter
CHENNAI: On Thursday, Tamil actor Vijay turned 48 and celebrated his birthday. As a present for his admirers, the actor's upcoming movie's title, "Varisu," was unveiled.

Vijay, who spends his birthday with his family, had a work birthday this year.

The cast of "Varisu" joined Vijay in celebrating his birthday, and the movie's composer Thaman posted a photo from the event.

Thaman posted a picture on Twitter with the caption, “A lovely Day at the sets of #Varisu. Today along with our dearest @actorvijay anna Our dear director @directorvamshi. Great To See the whole Team on A great Vibe Working on this big day. Most Warmest humblest Human #HBDThalapathyVijay “

The picture had Thaman and Director Vamshi with Vijay wearing a purple T-shirt. His youthful appearance has caught everyone's attention.

The production company also released three posters of the movie earlier during the day.

