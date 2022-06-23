Cinema

First-look poster of Raghava Lawrence-starrer Rudhran out now

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Actor, choreographer, and filmmaker Raghava Lawrence is starring in Kathiresan’s action thriller Rudhran. The makers on Thursday took to social media to release the first-look poster.

The poster features Raghava Lawrence in a dramatic position and is titled Rudhran which symbolises the ferocious side of Lord Shiva. The title of the film is appropriately justified as he appears in a violent avatar when he grabs hold of his opponents.

The film is marketed as an action thriller, and its tagline, “Evil is not born, it is created” implies that the protagonist’s violent side shouldn’t be let loose.

Priya Bhavani Shankar is the leading lady opposite Lawrence, and Sarath Kumar is playing a crucial role. Music is provided by GV Prakash Kumar.

Rudhran is in its final leg of filming, and is expected to be out around Christmas for the theatrical release.

