Jr NTR to collab with Vetrimaaran on pan-India project

CHENNAI: Jr NTR is working on a film with director Vetrimaaran, who also directed Asuran There have been whispers about the two working together for a long time, and it appears that Jr NTR has given his nod for the collaboration.

Jr NTR is reportedly going to work with Vetrimaaran, who has made a name for himself on the big screen with his compelling stories.

The film is rumoured to be a pan-India production, while the makers are yet to make the news official.

Jr NTR’s portrayal of earthy character ‘Bheem’ in RRR has given the idea that he is the right man for a role directed by Vetrimaaran, whose films are known for their raw and realistic style.