Vijay Sethupathi unveils first look of 'Parundhaaguthu Oorkuruvi'

Sources say that the story revolves around two individuals who get trapped inside a forest with mysteries. How they save each other and manage to survive a sequence of dangerous situations on a single day is what the film is all about.

Nishanth Rusho and Vivek Prasanna play the title characters in this movie, which will have Mumbai-based model Gayathri Iyer playing the female lead.

'Ratchasan' fame Vinod Sagar, Arul D Shankar, Kodanki Vadivel and E Ramdoss are among those who play important roles in the film. The unit has shot the film across the forest near Koodalur Manvayal village.

Dhanabalan, who formerly worked as a co-director to filmmaker Ram, has written the story and screenplay apart from directing the film.

Lights On Media, one of the leading Digital Marketing companies, is stepping into film production.

The film has cinematography by Ashwin Noel and music by Renjith Unni.