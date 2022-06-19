Prakash Raj expresses support for Sai Pallavi: We are with you

CHENNAI: Actor Prakash Raj was among the scores of people who have expressed support for actress Sai Pallavi, who recently had to issue a clarification after a portion of a reply she had given to a question during an interview was taken out of context by a section of the media.

In her clarification, which she put out on social media, Sai Pallavi said: " In a recent interview, I was asked if was a supporter of the Left or the right wing and I clearly stated that believe am neutral and we need to be good human beings first before we identify ourselves with our beliefs and that the oppressed need to be protected at any cost.