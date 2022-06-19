On Father's Day, here's what stars from the South had to say

CHENNAI: Several south Indian stars cutting across film industries joined scores of people in celebrating Father’s Day on Sunday.

Wishing their dads a happy Father’s Day, they gratefully acknowledged the selfless sacrifices their fathers had made for their sake.

Several stars took to social media to share heart touching posts about their fathers.

Actor Vishal tweeted, “Dearest dad, Proud, elated, happy and always inspired to have a father like you. Thank you for always pushing me forward as I follow your footsteps to lead a healthy lifestyle. May god bless you with the best of health, peace and happiness. Happy Father’s Day.”