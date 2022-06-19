Cinema

‘My hero. My friend. My Vikram’ Khusbu tweets

Khushbu Sundar with Kamal Haasan
Actress, producer and politician Khushbu Sundar on Sunday said that her friendship with actor Kamal Haasan was beyond politics.

Khusbhu, who is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), tweeted, “Our friendship of over 30 years is beyond politics.”

Her tweet was in response to an observation made by an individual on an earlier tweet of hers in which she had shared pictures of herself with Kamal and said, “My Hero. My friend. My Vikram.”

In his observation, the individual had said, “Lovely to see two actors. I hope they are also aware the impact they create among the people through their politics, which divides people based on their identities. Everyone deserves to maintain their friendships and the politicians ought to realise how their politics affects it.”

It was in response to this tweet that Khushbu said that her friendship with Kamal Haasan, who heads the Makkal Needhi Maiam, was beyond politics.

