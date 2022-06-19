Gayathrie's acting in my film will fetch her a Nat'l Award: Seenu

CHENNAI: National Award winning director Seenu Ramasamy, who holds the honour of introducing Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi as a hero in his 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru', has said that that actress Gayathrie, who plays the female lead in his upcoming film, 'Maamanithan', has delivered a stunning performance in his film and that there was a good chance that she would win a National Award for her performance.

Speaking at a press conference called by the 'Maamanithan' unit, Seenu Ramasamy disclosed that he narrated his script to several actresses but none of them were willing to play the mother of two children.

"I narrated the script to many actresses, but most of them weren't happy with the second half. They were okay with the romantic portions but in the second half, when they had to portray the role of a mother, most actresses backed out."

The director went on to say: "Gayathrie, however, showed complete interest in this movie and wanted to be a part of it. I am confident that she will win a National award for her outstanding performance in this film."

Gayathrie, who plays Vijay Sethupathi's wife in this realistic drama, had to put on weight for the role she played in the film. The actress also had to act without make up in the film, which is about the love that binds a family and the sacrifice that parents make for their children.