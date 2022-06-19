Cinema

Actor Nakul, Sruti blessed with a baby boy

The couple already have a daughter called Akira. Interestingly, Nakul's birthday falls on June 15 and his son was born on June 18.
Actor Nakul, Sruti blessed with a baby boy
Actor Nakul and his wife SrutiTwitter
IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil film actor Nakul and his wife Sruti have been blessed with a baby boy.

Both mother and the child are doing fine.

Sruti took to Instagram to share the happy news with the world. Posting a family picture, she wrote, "Twice the fun, twice the joy ! Welcoming our little baby boy again via an amazing water birth @sanctumbirthcenter all thanks to our fairy godmother Dr Vijaya Krishnan ma'am. 18.06.2022. "Still feeling surreal and Akira is in awe looking at her little brother. She was ever gentle with him! Nakul and I couldn't be more proud of her."

The couple already have a daughter called Akira. Interestingly, Nakul's birthday falls on June 15 and his son was born on June 18.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

Baby boy
Actor Nakul
Nakul and his wife Sruti
Akira

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in