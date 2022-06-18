Chris Rock, Dwayne Johnson turn down offer to host Emmy awards 2022

WASHINGTON: Chris Rock and Dwayne Johnson had been approached to host this year's Emmy Awards; however, the duo likely won't be taking the stage for TV's biggest night, according to a report.

According to Fox News, both of them were asked to host the 2022 Emmy Awards, and Rock reportedly turned down the offer, while Deadline reports it's also unlikely Johnson will take on the role. Both Rock and Johnson have ties to NBC, which is the network airing the Emmys this year.

Rock's comedy career began on 'Saturday Night Live', and Johnson is the executive producer of a comedy series inspired by his own life, 'Young Rock'.

Last year's Emmy Awards were hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. The 74th annual award show is scheduled for September 12, 2022, as per Fox News. During the 2022 Oscars, actor Will Smith infamously slapped Rock while the latter was presenting the best documentary feature award.

The comedian had cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith's wife. He said, "Jada, I love you. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it." Following the incident, Clay Travis suggested on his radio show that if Johnson had been the one presenting that award, Smith would not have slapped him onstage.