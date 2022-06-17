Weekend watches to catch on OTT platforms

“Suzhal”, a crime thriller web series produced by Wallwatcher Films is on Amzon Prime. It is one of the most anticipated web series. The crime thriller starring Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir, R Parthiban and Sriyya Reddy, directed by Bramma and Anucharan revolves around the missing case of a school girl in an industrial town, whose elder sister (Aishwarya Rajesh) takes the help of local cop (Kathir).
The search reveals many secrets and myths. The web series is now available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.
“O2” directed by GS Viknesh is on Hotstar. The movie starring Nayanthara and youtube fame Ritvik has an interesting.
A group of passengers travelling from Coimbatore to Cochin get stuck in a landslide -- their bus gets buried under the debris. There's Parvathy (Nayanthara) and Veera (Ritwik) who are traveling for the latter's operation -- he cannot breathe without an oxygen cylinder. Rafiq is travelling to elope with his girlfriend Mitra, who is also on the same bus with her father. Police Inspector Karunai Rajan is travelling with a bag of cocaine that he wants to sell. There's also an ex-MLA and a just-released prisoner who is on the bus. It's this motley gang that gets stuck under mounds of mud and rocks and suffocates for oxygen.
Will they survive? To know, watch on Disney Plus Hotstar
RRR is one of the biggest box office hits in Indian cinema. The SS Rajamouli-directed film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn.
You can now watch it on Zee 5 (Regional languages) and Netflix (Hindi).
The film 12th Man, starring Mohanlal, is now available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
The film is directed by Jeethu Joseph, who previously directed the Mohanlal films Drishyam and Drishyam 2.
So, if you're looking for a suspense thriller for this weekend, 12th Man will be a good choice.
This Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, and Fatima Sana Sheikh starrer is all what you want this weekend. It's an Indian style neo action thriller film that has influences from western classiclas
Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary directorial the film follows a veteran cop sees the chance to prove himself when murder shakes up a sleepy desert town, sending him into the seedy underbelly of the town as he attempts to uncover a grisly torture plot.
It is currently streaming on Netflix.
Don is a 2022 Indian Tamil-lang coming-of-age romantic comedy drama film written and directed by debutant Cibi Chakaravarthi.
The film which hit 100-crore at the box-office is about Chakravarthy (Sivakarthikeyan), an unruly college student, rejects academic success & aspires to carve his niche by discovering his gifts.
The film stands out for hilarious comedic scenes and heart throbbing emotions that will stay the audience hooked throughout.
Watch it on Netflix.
Fingertip (Season 2) is an original Tamil-Lang web series directed by Srinivasan Shivakar starring Prasanna, Aparana Balamurali, Regina Cassandra, Vinoth Kishan, Kanna Ravi, and Sharath Ravi.
The series shows how the lives of six induviuals gets affected by usage of social media. Although it has inspirations from Black Mirror is a British anthology television series created by Charlie Brooker, you can watch it for how it deals on the themes of cybercrime and digital depression in Indian setting
Fingertip S2 is now streaming on Zee 5.