Weekend watches to catch on OTT platforms

“O2” directed by GS Viknesh is on Hotstar. The movie starring Nayanthara and youtube fame Ritvik has an interesting.

A group of passengers travelling from Coimbatore to Cochin get stuck in a landslide -- their bus gets buried under the debris. There's Parvathy (Nayanthara) and Veera (Ritwik) who are traveling for the latter's operation -- he cannot breathe without an oxygen cylinder. Rafiq is travelling to elope with his girlfriend Mitra, who is also on the same bus with her father. Police Inspector Karunai Rajan is travelling with a bag of cocaine that he wants to sell. There's also an ex-MLA and a just-released prisoner who is on the bus. It's this motley gang that gets stuck under mounds of mud and rocks and suffocates for oxygen.

Will they survive? To know, watch on Disney Plus Hotstar