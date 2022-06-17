Cinema

Prabhas postpones Project K shoot after Deepika fell ill on the sets

Reports say Prabhas, who was shooting for the film with the actress in Hyderabad, requested the producers to push the schedule forward by a week to help Deepika recover from her illness.
Prabhas postpones Project K shoot after Deepika fell ill on the sets
Prabhas and Deepika Padukone
Dt Next Bureau

Telugu star Prabhas, who will share the screen with Deepika Padukone in Project K has asked the makers to postpone the shoot by a week after Deepika was rushed to the hospital after feeling uneasy on the sets.

Reports say Prabhas, who was shooting for the film with the actress in Hyderabad, requested the producers to push the schedule forward by a week to help Deepika recover from her illness.

Project K marks Deepika and Prabhas’ first film together. It is also Deepika’s first Telugu film. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in key roles, and is directed by Nag Ashwin.

Last month, the director had revealed that the film is in the early stages of shooting. Nag Ashwin tweeted in Telugu.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

Prabhas
Disha Patani
Nag Ashwin
Deepika
Aaradhya Amitabh Bachchan hospital
Project K
25 years in Telugu film industry
Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone
Project K shoot

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in