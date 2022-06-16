Yogi Babu's next film 'Medical Miracle' goes on floors

CHENNAI: Work on actor Yogi Babu's next film, a full-length political comedy titled 'Medical Miracle', began with a simple pooja on Thursday in the city.

The film is being directed by Johnson K, who is known for having delivered comedy films such as 'A1' and 'Paris Jeyaraj' and will feature actress Dharsha Gupta along with Yogi Babu in the lead.

Interestingly, Johnson, apart from directing the film, is also turning producer with this film. Johnson's production house, 'A1' Productions is producing 'Medical Miracle' which will be an out-and-out comedy.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Yogi Babu plays a Ola cab driver in the film, which will also feature Mansoor Ali Khan, Kalki, Madurai Muthu, Seshu, Nanjil Sampath, KPY Vinod and music director Siddharth Vipin among others.

Music for the film will be by Siddharth Vipin and cinematography will be by Manikandaraja. Editing will be by Tamizhkumaran and Art direction will be by Raja A.