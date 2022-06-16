Sai Pallavi overwhelmed by 'Virata Parvam' pre-release praise

Overwhelmed, the ‘Fidaa’ actress thanked everyone for attending the occasion, especially Venkatesh, who she said had infused her with so much positivity.

Sai Pallavi requested that everyone attend the screening of ‘Virata Parvam’ on June 17, stating that the film will pleasantly surprise everyone because it is not what anyone would expect.

Venkatesh and Ram Charan were meant to be the event’s main guests, while Ram Charan was unable to attend owing to a flight delay, Venkatesh was present.

In his remarks,Rana Daggubati apologised on behalf of Ram Charan to all of his fans for the actor’s absence on the occasion.

Director Venu Udugula and several technicians were also present at the pre-release ceremony.

‘Virata Parvam’ is slated to release on June 17 and features a large cast.