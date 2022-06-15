Shankar calls on Rajini as blockbuster 'Sivaji' completes 15 years!

CHENNAI: Director Shankar Shanmugham, who has delivered some huge blockbusters with superstar Rajinikanth, called on the actor along with his daughter on the occasion of their film 'Sivaji' completing 15 years on Wednesday.

'Sivaji', which went on to emerge a huge blockbuster, had Rajinikanth playing an NRI who returns home to India with the dream of making education affordable to even the poor of the country.

Posting a picture of himself with Rajinikanth, Shankar on Twitter said, "Elated to have met our 'Sivaji the Boss' Rajinikanth sir himself on this very memorable day marking 15 years of 'Sivaji'. Your energy, affection and positive aura made my day!"