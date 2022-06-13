Cinema

Happy B’day GV Prakash: 15 best albums of singer-turned-actor

GV PrakashInstagram
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Musician-turned-actor GV Prakash is one of few talented singers and music composers who have made several memorable songs from his first film Veyil's "Veyilodu Vilaiyadi" to Bachelor's "Kaadhal Kanmani".

Born on June 13, 1987, in the household of AR Rahman's elder sister, the artist had music soaked in his veins. His mother AR Reihana was a playback singer and AR Rahman is his uncle. GV Prakash made his debut as music director at the young age of 19 with Vasanthabalan's 2006 flick Veyil and since then has never looked back.

After his dream debut, GVP churned out superhit albums every year like Dhanush's Polladhavan in 2007, Angadi Theru in 2009, Madrasapattinam and Aadukalam in 2010, Deiva Thirumagal and Mayakkam Enna in 2011.

The artist who has churned out several hit albums is widely appreciated in the industry for experimenting with his craft just like AR Rahman did.

On his birthday today, here are a few albums from him that actually hit the chord:

  • Aadukalam - Yathe Yathe, Otha Sollaala, and Ayyayo

  • Polladhavan - Engeyum Eppothum and Minnalgall Koothadum

  • Deiva Thirumagal - Aariro, Vizhigalil Oru Vaanavil and Vaa Vaa En Devadhai

  • Mayakkam Enna - Pirai Thedum, Kadhal En Kadhal and Voda Voda Dhooram Korayala

  • Aayirathil Oruvan - Un Mela Aasadhaan, Maalai Neram and Celebration of Life

  • Soorarai Pottru - Kaattu Payale and Veyyon Silli

  • Thaandavam - Oru Paadhi Kadhavu and Uyirin Uyire

  • Madrasapattinam - Pookal Pookum and Vaama Duraiyamma

  • Raja Rani - Hey Baby, Chillena and Imaye Imaye

  • Asuran - Ellu Vaya Pookalaye, Yen Minukki and Kathari Poovazha

  • Darling - Un Vizhigalil and Anbe Anbe

  • Saivam - Azhagu and Ore Oru Ooril

  • Udhayam NH4 - Yaaro Ivan, Ora Kannala and Vaa Iravugal

  • Thalaivaa - Tamil Pasanga, Yaar Indha Saalai Oram and Vaanganna Vanakkanganna

DT Next wishes GV Prakash a very happy birthday and hopes he continues to enthrall us with his acting skills just like his musical endeavours.

