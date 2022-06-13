Happy B’day GV Prakash: 15 best albums of singer-turned-actor

CHENNAI: Musician-turned-actor GV Prakash is one of few talented singers and music composers who have made several memorable songs from his first film Veyil's "Veyilodu Vilaiyadi" to Bachelor's "Kaadhal Kanmani".

Born on June 13, 1987, in the household of AR Rahman's elder sister, the artist had music soaked in his veins. His mother AR Reihana was a playback singer and AR Rahman is his uncle. GV Prakash made his debut as music director at the young age of 19 with Vasanthabalan's 2006 flick Veyil and since then has never looked back.

After his dream debut, GVP churned out superhit albums every year like Dhanush's Polladhavan in 2007, Angadi Theru in 2009, Madrasapattinam and Aadukalam in 2010, Deiva Thirumagal and Mayakkam Enna in 2011.

The artist who has churned out several hit albums is widely appreciated in the industry for experimenting with his craft just like AR Rahman did.