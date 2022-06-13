First look of GV Prakash-starrer 'Idimuzhakkam' released

CHENNAI: Actor, producer and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday released the first look of director Seenu Ramasamy's upcoming action entertainer 'Idimuzhakkam', featuring actors GV Prakash and Gayathrie in the lead.

The first look poster has GV Prakash sporting a rustic look and holding a dagger.

The film, which is being produced by Skyman Films International Kalaimagan Mubarak, has music by NR Raghunanthan and lyrics by Kaviperarsu Vairamuthu.