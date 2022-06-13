Brinda Master’s next is an action thriller titled Thugs

Dance choreographer-turned-director Brinda, who made her directorial debut with Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Hey Sinamika is now directing a gritty action thriller titled Thugs.

Sources say that the director has specifically chosen and handpicked all her artistes for this film. The title look of the film was released recently by the unit.

Hridhu Haroon, who has acted in the yet-to-release Amazon webseries and is also one of the leads in Santosh Sivan’s Hindi Film Mumbaikar which will also feature Vijay Sethupathi and Vikranth Massey in it, plays one of the leads in this film.

Brinda has also chosen National Award Winner Bobby Simha and Actor-Producer RK Suresh to perform specifically-crafted action blocks in her upcoming film.