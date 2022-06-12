Ricci praises Ortega as Wednesday Addams in upcoming series

LOS ANGELES: Actress Jenna Ortega is set to play Wednesday Addams - a role Christina Ricci famously played in the 90s movies in Netflix's upcoming 'Addams Family series' titled 'Wednesday'.

On Saturday night, Ricci shared with Variety what it was like stepping back into the Addams Family world.

According to 'Variety': "It's super fun. I loved working with Tim (Burton). I worked with Gwendolyn Christie, it was amazing. And Jenna is incredible," she said during 'Yellowjackets' FYC Event.

"I saw some of the wardrobe photos before I went (to set) so I knew (what she looked like in character) and I was like, it's such a great modern take on Wednesday. It's so true tonally to the heart and soul of (the original), but it's then it's incredibly modern and it's great."

The upcoming series depicts Wednesday as a teen, while 'The Addams Family' and 'Addams Family Values' portrayed her as a young girl.

The new show, produced by MGM Television for Netflix, will follow the character as she "attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago - all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

Catherine Zeta-Jones stars as matriarch Morticia, while Victor Dorobantu plays Thing, Isaac Ordonez portrays Wednesday's brother Pugsley and George Burcea plays Lurch.

Luis Guzman guest stars as Wednesday's father Gomez. Ricci's role has not yet been revealed.