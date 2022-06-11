Veetla Vishesham has humour, values and emotions: Aparna Balamurali

CHENNAI: Actress Aparna Balamurali, who was last seen in Tamil in Soorarai Pottru, is back in Tamil cinema with RJ Balaji’s Veetla Vishesham, the Tamil remake of Badhaai Ho. Talking about the film that will hit the screens on June 17, Aparna said, “I play a character called Sowmya, which is that of a girl-next-door. I am glad to be a part of the movie that deals with relationship values. “ The actress lauded RJ Balaji and added, “Firstly, the film is a remake of Badhaai Ho, which was a huge success. Secondly, RJ Balaji’s approach to the script was different and has penned it in a way that the film will be relevant to the Tamil audience. Veetla Vishesham is a humourous movie, but has lots of moral values that the audience will think about once the film ends,” she remarked.

Aparna divulged on Sathyaraj and Urvashi’s characters from the film. “Their characters will certainly stand out in this movie. Meanwhile, Balaji ensured that my character too wins appreciation from people. With a huge star cast to it, every character will be pivotal to the story,” the actress remarked.

Directed by RJ Balaji-NJ Saravanan, Veetla Vishesham is produced by Zee Studios & Bayview Projects LLP Boney Kapoor in Association with Romeo Pictures.