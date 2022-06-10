Cinema

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Tyson to be produced by KGF makers

Tyson, produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films is going to be an action-packed socio thriller to be directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and scripted by Murali Gopy.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The production house behind the immensely successful KGF series Hombale Films has announced its entry into the Malayalam film industry with Mollywood stalwart Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead.

As per sources, the movie will include top actors and technicians, the details of which will be revealed soon.

Set in contemporary India, the movie marks the third collaboration between Prithviraj and Murali Gopy, following Empuraan, the sequel to the record-breaking Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. Lucifer was also a mega hit directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Tyson is touted to be one of the biggest ever from Kerala. The movie is slated to go on floors in the last quarter of 2023 and will have a pan-India release in 2024 in all four south Indian languages and Hindi.

This landmark project will also mark the Malayalam debut of Hombale Films in the Mollywood industry. Hombale Films have time and again displayed their zeal for musical documentation. Tyson too appears to be on the same pedestal.

