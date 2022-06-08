Sonam shares her joy ahead of her birthday, returns from her 'babymoon'

MUMBAI: Mom-to-be soon, actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja who were enjoying a 'babymoon' in Italy have returned home now.

The 'Neerja' actor, who will be turning a year older, tomorrow expressed her excitement for her birthday and shared a short video with her husband, on her social media account, on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam dropped a lovely short video with husband Anand Ahuja, wherein she wrote, "Back home.. birthday week starts!"