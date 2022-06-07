Get ready! Thiruchitrambalam character introductions from tomorrow

CHENNAI: With Thiruchitrambalam getting ready for a July release, the film's promotion would be going on a full-swing for a month or so.
The Dhanush-starrer movie is billed to be a family entertainer. The latest update is that the character introductions of the film would be made from tomorrow. The national award-winning actor made this announcement on his social media handle.
In the announcement poster, Dhanush is seen facing an Ilaiyaraaja poster above his study table, which could mean the self-confessed Raaja fan could be playing one on-screen as well.
The film bankrolled by Sun Pictures would be reuniting the popular Dhanush-Anirudh combo after a gap of seven years. They had last worked together in Thangamagan (2015). Thiruchitrambalam also stars Rashi Khanna, Nithya Menen and Priya Bhavani Shankar as female leads and Prakash Raj and Bharathi Raja in supporting roles.
Dhanush and Mithran Jawahar have tasted success in their past collaborations, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Uthamaputhiran and Kutty. Dhanush was last seen in Karthick Naren's Maaran.