Get ready! Thiruchitrambalam character introductions from tomorrow

In the announcement poster, Dhanush is seen facing an Ilaiyaraaja poster above his study table, which could mean the self-confessed Raaja fan could be playing one on-screen as well.

The film bankrolled by Sun Pictures would be reuniting the popular Dhanush-Anirudh combo after a gap of seven years. They had last worked together in Thangamagan (2015). Thiruchitrambalam also stars Rashi Khanna, Nithya Menen and Priya Bhavani Shankar as female leads and Prakash Raj and Bharathi Raja in supporting roles.

Dhanush and Mithran Jawahar have tasted success in their past collaborations, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Uthamaputhiran and Kutty. Dhanush was last seen in Karthick Naren's Maaran.