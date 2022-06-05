Adivi Sesh's co-actors in 'Baahubali' laud 'Major'

HYDERABAD: Bouquets continue to rain upon actor Adivi Sesh as his movie "Major" maintains traction at the box office.

Apart from impressing audiences and critics alike, Sesh has also had the leading industry names rooting for him. Recently "Pushpa" fame Allu Arjun praised team "Major" and called Adivi Sesh man of the show.

Now, the film, starring Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar, have been hailed by the "Baahubali" stars Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty. Sesh had also acted in "Baahubali".