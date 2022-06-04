Shoojit's 'Sardar Udham' leads with 3 technical awards on IIFA Day One

The fashion show saw Jacqueline Fernandez and Ananya Panday dazzle on the ramp, even as the host of the IIFA Awards night, Salman Khan, chilled out with Sara Ali Khan and Dhvani Bhanushali in the audience.

The much-anticipated high point of the evening, though, was the announcement of nine technical awards, three of which went to Shoojit Sircar's 'Sardar Udham' (for best cinematography, Avik Mukhopadhayay; editing, Chandrashekhar Prajapati; and VFX).