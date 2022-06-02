Singer KK cremated in the presence of family, friends

On Wednesday, the West Bengal government gave a gun salute to honour the singer. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid floral tributes to him.

His body was taken to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport to be transferred to his residence in Mumbai.

KK, regarded as one of the top singers, had not taken a formal training in music but emerged as one of the most popular singers of the late 90s and 2000s right after his debut with Gulzar-directed 1996 film "Maachis".

It was singer Hariharan who encouraged KK to to to Mumbai after he heard his singing in Delhi. They later worked on Vishal Bhardwaj-composed track Chhod Aaye Hum Woh Galiyaan', which also featured Suresh Wadkar and Vinod Sehgal.

KK is mostly regarded for his work in Hindi but he also sang memorable film tracks in other languages like Tamil, Telugu, Bengali.

He has lent his voice to actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, R Madhavan, Vivek Oberoi and Ranbir Kapoor among others.

Some of KK's most popular songs include Yaaron', Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai', Tadap Tadap Ke Is Dil Se', Awarapan Banjarapan', Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si', Khuda Jaane', Zindagi Do Pal Ki' and Tu Jo Mila' among others.