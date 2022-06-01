Rajamouli wishes to watch 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in theatre

The IPL final featured Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios' 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which several people watched live on Monday. The film will be released in August and stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya.



'Laal Singh Chaddha', Khan's film is a remake of Tom Hank's iconic 1994 Hollywood blockbuster 'Forrest Gump'.



Rajamouli, on the other hand, is currently working on a script, which is said to star Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, and the movie will begin as soon as the 'RRR' maker winds up his scripting work.