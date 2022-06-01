Kate Miner, Jason Canela to star in horror-thriller ‘Stay Safe’

LOS ANGELES: Kate Miner, who is known for her work in the comedy-drama TV series 'Shameless' will be leading the horror-thriller 'Stay Safe along with and American-Cuban actor Jason Canela. The film is about a pandemic hotzone, reports 'Deadline'.

As per 'Deadline', the film has entered post-production and features Miner as Eva and Canela as Patricio, with Katalina Viteri also starring.

Stationed on the front lines of a Pandemic Hotzone, the pic follows Army Surgeon Eva's attempt to uncover the truth behind a subliminal message she received from a patient, while dealing with the unexpected arrival of an illegal immigrant into her home.

'Deadline' further states that American Entertainment Investors, Synkronised Films and Elipsis Capital are behind the film, with Daniela Delfino, who also features in 'Stay Safe', Joseph Cohen and Alex Cohen serving as producers.

'Stay Safe' has been penned by David Gregg, Gia Neri, Rolando Vinas with director Carlos V. Gutierrez at the helm of affairs, who has developed the movie from a story by Clarence Williams IV.

Miner, who is also a singer-songwriter, was most recently seen wrapping the final 11th season of Showtime's 'Shameless', in which she played Phillip Gallagher's love interest Tami Tamietti. Her past credits include 'Fifty Shades of Black' and 'The Campaign'.

Canela joined ABC's 'The Rookie' last year, playing Cesar Madrigal, and has also featured in 'The Glades', Josh Waller's 'Camino', Fox's 'Pitch' and Netflix's 'Always be my Maybe'.