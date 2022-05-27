Teaser of 'Arabbie' starring Annamalai postponed due to tech error

CHENNAI: The teaser of Arabbie starring Annamalai, BJP president of Tamil Nadu, has been postponed due to technical error. The makers of the movie took to social media platform to announce that the glimpse will be out tomorrow at 4pm. The film is produced by Srivijaya Raghavendra Productions.

The film is based on the life of Vishwash, an international swimmer who lost both his hands, who struggled to win para-swimming race for the country.

Annamalai, a former Deputy Commissioner of Police and ex-IPS of Bengaluru city, rose to fame for his action against Baba Budgiri riot. In May 2019, he voluntarily quit his job to jump into politics and joined BJP.