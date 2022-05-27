Cinema

Consider myself lucky to die alone: Sam’s response to a troll

Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was trolled by an unknown Twitter user, gracefully blunted the offensive remark aimed at her.

Samantha has now responded forcefully to a social media troll who made an offensive remark about her. Under one of Samantha’s recent tweets, a netizen commented, “She’s (Sam) is going to end up dying alone with cats and dogs.” The actress was quick to respond, calmly and effectively shutting down the troll. “I’d consider myself lucky,” Samantha’s response reads.

After the Kushi lady responded with a sarcastic retort, the netizen quickly deleted the tweet.

Samantha is one of the few celebrities who aren’t afraid to speak out against unwelcome social media trolls. She recently wrapped the first schedule of her highly-anticipated film Kushi in which she co-stars with Vijay Deverakonda. Her other films, Yashoda and Shakuntalam will be released by the end of the year.

