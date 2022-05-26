Suriya junks rumour on shelving Bala project

CHENNAI: Ending all the speculations about rift between them, Suriya posted an image with director Bala on his social media handle and said he was waiting to be back on sets.

Suriya on his Twitter posted an image with Bala and Suriya having a light conversation with smile on their faces. "Waiting to be back on sets,” the actor captioned.

There were reports on the project getting shelved due to creative differences between the two. The grapevine was that the second schedule that was about to commence in June would not be taking-off, and that the project was almost dropped.

Suriya's tweet has confirmed that he has buried the hatchet with the National award-winning director, and Suriya 41 is still very much happening.

The film is bankrolled by Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment. The movie marks the debut of Krithi Shetty, also Mamitha Baiju plays an important role. Music is scored by GV Prakash. Suriya 41 garnered attention as Suriya and Bala are pairing up after 18 years.