GV Prakash to compose music for Thangar Bachan’s next

CHENNAI: In a first in Tamil cinema, GV Prakash will be composing music for Thangar Bachan’s upcoming film titled Karumegangal Yaen Kalaiginrana?

The film will have veteran director Bharathiraja, actor Yogi Babu and director Gautham Vasudev Menon in crucial roles.

Source close to the movie unit said that the film is all set to go on floors from July 25 and will be completed in two schedules.

Vairamuthu, who will pen lyrics for songs said, “My eyes were welling up when I penned the lyrics for Karumegangal Yaen Kalaiginrana. The film has a deep meaning to its storyline.”

NK Ekhambaram will operate the camera, while Muthuraj Thangavel is in charge of the art department.

Produced by VAU Media Entertainment, the makers are finalising the rest of the cast and crew for the project.