Rajini and I are great friends despite politics: Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI: South Indian superstar and president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), Kamal Haasan has said that politics and friendship are different and that he was a close friend of fellow superstar, Rajinikanth and that they had decided when they were 25 as to where the relationship will reach.

He said that they have a close personal rapport even though they had professional competition at times.

He also said that he was friends with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, and his son and DMK MLA Udayanidhi Stalin.

Kamal had come out with these statements during the audio and trailer launch of his latest movie 'Vikram'.

Kamal said that Rajinikanth was not able to come to the trailer launch but had called him up to wish him and to explain his non-availability for the programme.

The actor also said that he and Udayanidhi Stalin are having a good relationship and added that Red Giant Movies owned by Udayanidhi was distributing his movie 'Vikram' in Tamil Nadu.

He said that Udayanidhi had told him that he was his (Kamal Haasan's) fan and had requested him to act in at least a movie a year. Kamal Haasan also said that Udayanidhi Stalin was a simple man.

He also said that there was no problem in continuing with the friendship even though there were political differences. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Kamal had campaigned extensively against Udayanidhi Stalin and DMK.