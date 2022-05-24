Vignesh visits ancestral village with Nayanthara

CHENNAI: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan couple visited their ancestral temple at a village in Thanjavur on Monday and made pongal after worshipping there.

It is said, the Attrankarai Sri Kanchi Kamatchiamman temple at Mela Vazhuthur village in Thanjavur is the ancestral temple of Vignesh Shivan family and on Monday afternoon, the couple arrived at the village and paid a worship and prepared pongal in the temple.

Subsequently, a special abhishekam was performed for the Amman and the couple worshipped Kamatchiamman, Kuppayee and Magamayee amman at the sanctum sanatorium.

The information about the arrival of the cine couple reached their fans who assembled in large numbers at the temple premises and they interacted with them for around an hour.

Later, they went to Kumbakonam Adi Kumbeswarar temple and worshipped. They were greeted by the temple administration and blessed by the temple elephant.

Sources said that the couple visited the temple ahead of their wedding.

They had also carried their wedding invitation and placed before the ancestral goddess seeking blessing.