Pooja Hedge resumes 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' shoot post Cannes debut

MUMBAI: Actress Pooja Hedge has resumed shooting for the Salman Khan-starrer 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' as she has come back from her trip from the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Pooja was in the middle of the film's first schedule when she was invited to represent India at the annual festival.

With a commendable fan base across cinema of various languages, Pooja has sparked chemistry with the top stars of the industry right from NTR Jr, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Thalapathy Vijay, and Ram Charan.

Details about her role and the film are still under wraps. 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' is currently eyeing a year-end release.

Pooja will also be seen in 'Cirkus' opposite Ranveer Singh and 'SSMB28' opposite Mahesh Babu.