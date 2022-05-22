Stories ready for next three parts of Demonte Colony: Ajay Gnanamuthu

CHENNAI: As Ajay Gnanamuthu- Arulnithi’s Demonte Colony turned seven on Sunday, the director announced the sequel to the film with Arulnithi playing the lead yet again.

“With this, Demonte Colony would be turning into a franchise. We have stories ready for the next three parts of the film,” opened up Ajay.

The second part will have its story penned by Ajay Gnanamuthu and will be directed by his erstwhile assistant Venky Venugopal. “I have known Venki for quite sometime now and he worked as my assistant in Cobra as well. I needed a strong director who could present this story as the franchise gets bigger. I couldn’t think of anyone else apart from Venky. With this I would be turning a producer as well,” he added.

Talking about turning a producer Ajay said, “There are several stories that people ought to watch and are to be made. I hope to do that as a producer. I am looking forward to delivering good content and encouraging new talent.” Coming back to Demonte Colony 2, Ajay remarked that the film will be bigger in terms of cast and making.

“There will be new characters that will be introduced in the second part. And I have evolved so much as a writer in the last seven years. There are times I have felt that my writing was a bit amateurish whenever I see the first part. After a couple of films, the writing has gotten better,” he quipped.

Ajay said that the idea of making a sequel was in the offing was quite sometime.

“Arulnithi often told me that Demonte Colony has a good chance for a sequel and we had planned to work on it. I wrote the story a few months back and narrated it to him. He was excited about it. Demonte Colony 2 will go on floors in July and we will be announcing the cast and crew in the coming weeks,” he concluded.