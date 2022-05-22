Challenging shoot conditions for Viduthalai crew

CHENNAI: We had earlier reported that the shoot of Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai will commence on April 28 in Sirumalai. The latest is that the shoot of the movie, produced by Elred Kumar's RS Infotaiment is progressing at a rapid pace. The makers in an official statement said, "The first schedule of Viduthalai was shot across Kadambur forest in Sathyamangalam while the second schedule in Chengalpet. The team is now shooting the fourth schedule that will be made in a single stretch across 50 days. Vijay Sethupathi completed his portions and the film will be wrapped up in the second week of June with Soori's portions."

The makers added that the team shot under challenging conditions in Sirumalai. "The team had to encounter snakes, bison, wild dogs, and leeches. We had to shoot with an ambulance in place along with a doctor to provide medical aid in case of emergency. We shot three major action sequences choreographed by Peter Hein. Vijay Sethupathi performed stunts without a body double," they added. The film has music composed by maestro Ilaiyaraaja.