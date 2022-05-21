France announces new government

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron appointed ministers for the new government of the country.

Macron made the appointments on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

In total the new government has 27 members with 17 ministries, six ministries delegates and four secretaries of state.

Some Ministers from the previous governments were again appointed as Ministers but in different ministries.

Macron named Elisabeth Borne as Prime Minister on May 16. The new government will hold its first cabinet meeting at the Elysee on May 23, reported French news BFMTV.